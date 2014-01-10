BEIJING Jan 10 China defended on Friday its new
fishing restrictions in disputed waters in the South China Sea
against criticism from the United States, saying the rules were
in accordance with international law.
The rules, approved by China's southern Hainan province,
took effect on Jan. 1 and require foreign fishing vessels to
obtain approval to enter the waters, which the local government
says are under its jurisdiction.
Beijing claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South
China Sea and rejects rival claims to parts of it from the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam.
Washington called the fishing rules "provocative and
potentially dangerous", prompting a rebuttal from China's
foreign ministry on Friday.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the
government "has the right and responsibility to regulate the
relevant islands and reefs as well as non-biological resources"
according to international and domestic law.
"For more than 30 years, China's relevant fisheries laws and
regulations have been consistently implemented in a normal way,
and have never caused any tension," Hua said at a daily news
briefing.
"If someone feels the need to say that technical amendments
to local fisheries regulations implemented many years ago will
cause tensions in the region and pose a threat to regional
stability, then I can only say that if this does not stem from a
lack of basic common sense, then it must be due to an ulterior
motive."
A government-affiliated fishing organisation in Vietnam
criticised the new rules and the Philippines said they escalate
tensions in the region.
"These regulations seriously violate the freedom of
navigation and the right to fish of all states in the high
seas," foreign ministry spokesman Raul Hernandez said.
"We have requested China to immediately clarify the new
fisheries law."
ANOTHER IRRITANT
After China's announcement late last year of an air defence
identification zone in the East China Sea, which drew sharp
criticism from Washington, the fishing rules add another
irritant to Sino-U.S. ties.
"China has not offered any explanation or basis under
international law for these extensive maritime claims," State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing on
Thursday.
"Our long-standing position has been that all concerned
parties should avoid any unilateral action that raises tensions
and undermines the prospects for a diplomatic or other peaceful
resolution of differences."
Fishermen from Vietnam and the Philippines have been caught
up in heated territorial disputes with China on the seas in
recent years. Last year, Vietnam accused China of opening fire
on a fishing boat in the South China Sea, and later of
endangering the lives of fishermen after ramming a fishing
trawler.
The State Department spokeswoman gave no indication of any
possible U.S. response to the fishing zone.
STRATEGIC
Hainan officials were not immediately available to comment.
But according to the Hainan legislature's website, foreign
fishing vessels need approval to enter from the "relevant and
responsible department" of the Chinese government's Cabinet.
Hainan, which juts into the South China Sea from China's
southern tip, is responsible for administering the country's
extensive claims to the myriad islets and atolls in the sea.
It says it governs 2 million square km (770,000 square
miles) of water, according to local government data issued in
2011. The South China Sea is an estimated 3.5 million square km
(1.4 million square miles) in size.
The province is also home to Chinese naval facilities that
include a purpose-built dock for the country's only aircraft
carrier and a base for attack submarines.
The fishing rules do not outline penalties, but the
requirements are similar to a 2004 national law that says boats
entering Chinese territory without permission can have their
catch and fishing equipment seized and face fines of up to
500,000 yuan ($82,600).
Wu Shicun, head of Hainan's foreign affairs office until
last May, told Reuters that offending foreign fishing vessels
would be expelled if they are in waters around Hainan and the
disputed Paracel Islands.
"If we can't expel them, then we'll go on board to make
checks to see whether there's any illegal fishing," said Wu, now
president of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies,
a think-tank that advises the government on policy on the South
China Sea. "We'll drag you back to be handled, confiscate (your)
fishing gear, detain the vessel and fine (you). The most serious
fine is 500,000 yuan."
Vietnam reiterated its claim to sovereignty over the Paracel
and Spratlys islands in the South China Sea, both also claimed
by Beijing.
"All foreign activities at these areas without Vietnam's
acceptance are illegal and groundless," Foreign Ministry
spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said in a written response to
questions about the new fishing rules.
The government-affiliated fishing organisation, the Vietnam
Fisheries Society, condemned the Hainan regulations.
"This action from China will directly affect Vietnamese
fishermen, damage their work, their livelihoods and impact their
families," said Vo Van Trac, vice chairman of the body.
Donald Rothwell, a maritime law expert at the Australian
National University College of Law, said the fisheries rules
were unlikely to advance China's claims on the South China Sea
given the likely reaction from other countries with rival
claims.
"The only way it can advance its position is if China
actually seeks to enforce these laws and the enforcement
mechanisms are successful and prosecutions result or it has
conditions found in its favour by international courts," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mogato in MANILA,; Sui-Lee Wee,
Huang Yan and Michael Martina in BEIJING, Nguyen Phuong Linh and
Ho Binh Minh in HANOI and David Brunnstrom in WASHINGTON;
Editing by Dean Yates and Neil Fullick)