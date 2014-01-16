Jan 16 A United Airlines flight from
Newark, New Jersey, to Beijing, returned to the airport from
which it had taken off on Thursday after encountering turbulence
that led to five flight attendants being injured, an airport
spokesman said.
No passengers on the flight, United flight 89, were injured
and the injuries to the flight crew were not life threatening,
said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey, which operates Newark International
Airport.
The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200 operated by a unit of United
Continental Holdings Inc, had lifted off at 1:03 p.m.
EST (1803 GMT), the airport reported.