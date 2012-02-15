* Xi says China responds to US concerns, has own issues
* Biden presses on yuan, ticks off list of complaints
By Alister Bull and Chris Buckley
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Chinese Vice President
Xi Jinping stood his ground on Tuesday against criticism from
his American hosts over Beijing's currency and business
practices, insisting China was acting on U.S. concerns and hoped
for similar treatment from Washington.
Reacting to remarks from U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, his
host in the United States, China's leader-in-waiting did not
mince his words in pushing back against a laundry list of
complaints about doing business in his country.
"With regard to the U.S. concerns regarding trading balance,
IPR (intellectual property rights) protection, indigenous
innovation and investment environment, the Chinese side has
taken steps to address them and will continue to do so," he told
U.S. business chiefs while Biden sat by his side.
With U.S. corporate chiefs including Goldman Sachs
Lloyd Blankfein listening, Xi pointed out that they had all
profited handsomely from doing business in China and Beijing had
some issues of its own that it would like tackled.
"We hope that the U.S. side will adopt the same positive
attitude and take credible steps as soon as possible to address
Chinese concerns on lifting restrictions on high-tech exports to
China, and providing a level playing field for Chinese companies
investing in America," he said.
U.S. companies hope to press Xi during their meeting on the
need to stamp out the counterfeiting of U.S. goods and easing
restrictions on American corporate investment in China.
Biden, noting that the Chinese currency had appreciated but
was "still substantially undervalued in our view," highlighted a
number of concerns:
"We have work to do, especially on issues like
discriminatory subsidies and financing, protecting intellectual
property and trade secrets, and ending the practice of making
the transfer of technology a requirement for doing business."
He did deliver some good news, noting the Chinese had
indicated they would move forward this year with tax reform that
would boost Chinese consumption and import demand - key goals
sought by President Barack Obama, who hopes this will lift U.S.
exports and hiring as he seeks re-election in November.
"China's also just told us it will open the third-party
liability auto insurance market to foreign companies, an
important step in the reforming of the financial sector," he
said. U.S. companies welcomed that news.
"It is a step that will open many more options for Chinese
consumers. Certainly it will also expand opportunities for U.S.
insurers," said Bob Vastine, president of the Coalition of
Service Industries.
Biden did not specify what tax reforms the Chinese
government might take up.
Chinese policymakers and experts say Beijing has no choice
but to push ahead with tax reform to achieve its key short-term
goal of improving corporate competitiveness and stoking consumer
spending.