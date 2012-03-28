* Geither: Co's reassessing merits of manufacturing in US
By Rachelle Younglai and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, March 28 The United States is
becoming more competitive with China as more companies see fewer
benefits of moving their investments offshore, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday.
"We are seeing a very promising shift in the relative
competitive position of our two economies," Geithner told a
congressional panel, citing a number of companies that have
announced plans to move production back from China because of
rapidly rising costs.
"You are seeing people try to reassess in recognition of the
fact that the competitive playing field is shifting a bit in our
favor and reassess the merits of investing and building stuff in
the United States," he said.
Geithner also defended the administration's handling of
trade issues with China. He said they had been aggressive in
challenging Beijing's unfair trade practices at the World Trade
Organization and slapping duties on unfairly priced and
subsidized imports from China.
Lawmakers accuse China of keeping their currency
artificially low to boost exports and asked Geithner why the
Obama administration had failed to label China as a currency
manipulator.
"Could this be as result of our fear of them extending
further credit to us," said Hal Rogers, a Republican
Representative in charge of appropriating funds.
Geithner said that had no bearing on the administration's
decision and said: "It is very important for us that China
continue to allow their exchange rate to rise against the
dollar." "We agree that they have some ways to go," he said.
The U.S. Treasury Department faces a semi-annual deadline on
April 15 to declare whether any country is manipulating its
currency for an unfair trade advantage. The department, under
both Democratic and Republican administrations, has not cited
any country since 1994, when China was last named.
Mitt Romney, the front-runner in the Republican race to
challenge President Barack Obama for the White House in
November, has promised one of his first acts if elected would be
to label China a currency manipulator, something the Obama
administration has six times declined to do.
That would set the stage, under Romney's plan, for the
United States to impose countervailing duties on Chinese goods
to offset the advantage of what many consider to be China's
undervalued currency.
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Senate passed
legislation to do essentially the same thing.
However, the measure has stalled in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where leaders
say they fear it could start a trade war, and the Obama
administration has not pushed for a House vote on the currency
bill.
Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization hosted a symposium
this week for countries to air their frustration about currency
practices of other WTO members.
The United States was represented by U.S. Ambassador to the
WTO Michael Punke, and Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary for
International Monetary and Financial Policy Mark Sobel.
"When trading partners believe others are allowing their
exchange rates to adjust in line with fundamentals, there is
less pressure for protectionism and more support for trade
liberalization," Sobel said in a statement.