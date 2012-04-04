US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that a slower pace of growth in China's economy was no cause for alarm, adding that it had been growing too rapidly for its own good.
"Really what is happening in China is growth is slowing to a more sustainable pace. They were growing faster than they could sustain over time," Geithner said in an interview with Fox Business TV. "So they started to gradually tamper the rate of growth. They did that by design because it was growing too fast," he said.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday, led by financial and energy shares as oil prices gained and a stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report added to the case for interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.