Terry Branstad, made his first trip to China. He and his wife
flew to Beijing and took an old steamer train about 200 miles
southwest to Shijiazhuang, a city in the Hebei province.
"It was kind of like going back in time," Branstad told
Reuters.
Local government officials greeted the Branstads with
flowers and a band. One member of the welcoming committee was a
young man who would eventually ascend to the ranks of China's
top leadership, Xi Jinping. Currently China's vice president, Xi
is widely expected to succeed President Hu Jintao, who is set to
step down next year.
"The friendships you build, you never know when it might pay
off in the future," said Brandstad, who has stayed in touch with
Xi over the years. "Treat everybody well. You never know when
they might someday be very important."
Branstad's friendship with Xi, whom he met again on a trip
to Beijing this fall, may give him an edge in an increasingly
fierce competition among U.S. governors to do business with
China.
Even as national politicians bash it over currency
manipulation, intellectual property theft, and human rights
abuses, state officials are scrambling to engage China, hoping
its growth engine can energize their distressed economies. At
least 14 American governors have traveled to China so far this
year, according to the U.S. State Department, up from 8 in
2010.
U.S. export numbers suggest the visits aren't hurting: sales
to China rose by nearly a third to $91.9 billion from 2009 to
2010, reversing a fall in sales the previous year, according to
the U.S. Department of Commerce.
THE RACE IS ON
State officials admit they're anxious about getting there
first, before other states crowd them out. That is why
Delaware's governor hired a press secretary who speaks Mandarin
and spent nine years in China. It is also why Virginia opened an
office this year in Shanghai with two full-time staff members.
"Competition between the states exists and is increasing,"
said Paul Grossman, director of international trade at the
Virginia Economic Development Program, who accompanied Gov. Bob
McDonnell on a visit to China in May.
"That's largely driven by the weakness of the U.S. economy
and the desire to recruit jobs from wherever they may come,"
Grossman said. "The nutshell of it is that in 2010, Chinese
firms spent about $5 billion in the U.S -- we would like to
capture our share of that $5 billion pie."
Brian Robinson, deputy chief of staff for Georgia's Gov.
Nathan Deal, accompanied his governor on a trip to China in late
October.
"It's highly competitive," he said. "We weren't the only
governor in China at the time. Bev Perdue from North
Carolina was there; Governor Abercrombie from Hawaii was
there, Governor Gregoire [of Washington] was there. They
weren't there to see the Great Wall and to visit Tiananmen
Square."
POLITICAL DISCONNECT
In contrast, U.S. politicians have been trying to outdo each
other with tough talk on China. The Senate last month passed a
bill that would punish China for keeping its currency
artificially low. President Barack Obama said at an economic
summit meeting in Hawaii last week that China's economy was
"grown up" and its leaders had to start acting that way.
In the Republican presidential debates, China is a frequent
target of hostile policy proclamations. "We can't just sit back
and let China run all over us," Mitt Romney said during a Nov 12
debate in South Carolina.
During a debate in Washington on Tuesday both Texas Gov.
Rick Perry and former Utah Gov. John Huntsman brought up China
when asked about the greatest threat to US national security.
The National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New
York-based non-profit with 700 individual members and 85
corporate members, offered each Republican presidential
candidate a trip to China this year to meet with businessmen and
government officials. They all refused.
In Texas, however, Perry actively courted China's Huawei
Technologies, which in 2010 expanded its headquarters in Plano,
Texas. In August, this became an issue in his presidential bid
after reports that Huawei's founder had ties to the Chinese
military. The company has long been deemed a cyber-security risk
and been blocked from other U.S. deals.
Yet that did not stop Virginia from successfully courting
Huawei as well; the company opened an office in Reston, Virginia
this year, roughly 15 miles west of the U.S. Central
Intelligence Agency's headquarters in Langley. The U.S. House
Intelligence Committee announced last week it would hold a
hearing to investigate possible security threats posed by the
presence of Huawei and other Chinese telecommunications
companies.
PUSHBACK
There is occasionally pushback at the state level as well.
Late in October, the Missouri legislature rejected a package of
tax credits proposed by Gov. Jay Nixon for Chinese investors
looking to turn Lambert St. Louis International Airport into a
cargo hub. Despite the setback, Nixon announced a week later a
deal to export $4.4 billion in Missouri products to China over
three years.
Iowa is another state that has greatly increased its exports
to China -- mostly in agriculture. "My approach has always been
that foreign policy is decided at the national level and I want
to do all I can to grow my state," said Iowa's Gov. Branstad of
his ties to China. "From time to time, these questions get
brought up, but generally most Iowans have been very
appreciative and very supportive."
Georgia's Gov. Deal recently announced that Chinese concrete
equipment maker Sany Group Ltd., owned by Liang Wengen, China's
richest man, would open a new research and development facility
in Peachtree City. Robinson said the new facility will employ
300 people making an average salary of around $70,000.
An Atlanta television crew was invited to come along when
the governor traveled to China to seal the deal. Deputy chief of
staff Robinson described watching a reporter asking Liang why he
chose to locate his company's U.S. operations in Georgia.
"The state's obviously courted his company for many years
and there's been a lot of relationship-building," Robinson said.
"We would have loved for the answer to have been 'Georgia's got
a great work force,' or 'the low cost but high quality of living
there.'"
Robinson said he was surprised by Liang's response.
"His answer was, 'I'm a big fan of Margaret Mitchell and
Gone with the Wind.'"
