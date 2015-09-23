Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a policy speech to Chinese and United States CEOs during a dinner reception in Seattle, Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SEATTLE Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said his country was fully capable of maintaining a relatively high growth rate for a long time to come.

In remarks at a meeting with U.S. CEOs in Seattle, the Chinese leader said that China was adopting more forceful and innovative macroeconomic measures.

(Reporting By Michael Martina, writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Chris Reese)