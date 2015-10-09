WASHINGTON Oct 9 The Chinese government took
unprecedented action by complying with a U.S. request and
arresting hackers suspected of stealing secrets from U.S.
companies to pass to Chinese state-run companies, the Washington
Post reported on Friday.
The arrests came in September before Chinese President Xi
Jinping went to Washington for talks with U.S. President Barack
Obama that included one of the most contentious issues between
the two countries - corporate and government cyber espionage.
The Post, which cited sources speaking anonymously because
of the sensitivity of the matter, said U.S. intelligence and law
enforcement officials presented China with a list of hackers.
A source familiar with the matter said U.S. officials told
China, "We need to know that you're serious. So we gave them a
list and we said, 'Look, here's the guys. Round them up.'"
The Post said the Chinese government arrested several
individuals but did not publicize the action.
The newspaper said Obama administration officials now are
watching to see if the suspects will be publicly tried, which
could deter other potential hackers.
During his meeting with Xi, Obama said the United States
would use sanctions, traditional law enforcement and other
measures if China did not follow through on its commitment to
curb cyber espionage.
