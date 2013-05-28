WASHINGTON May 27 Designs for more than two
dozen major U.S. weapons systems have been compromised by
Chinese hackers, the Washington Post reported on Monday.
Citing a report prepared for the Defense Department by the
Defense Science Board, the newspaper said the compromised
designs included combat aircraft and ships, as well as missile
defense systems vital for Europe, Asia and the Gulf.
Among the weapons listed in the report were the advanced
Patriot missile system, the Navy's Aegis ballistic missile
defense systems, the F/A-18 fighter jet, the V-22 Osprey, the
Black Hawk helicopter and the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
The report did not specify the extent or time of the
cyber-thefts and did not indicate if they involved computer
networks of the U.S. government, contractors or subcontractors.
The Post said the computer espionage would give China
knowledge that could be exploited in a conflict, such as
knocking out communications and corrupting data. It also could
speed Beijing's development of military technology and boost the
Chinese defense industry.
In a report to Congress earlier this month, the Pentagon
said China was using espionage to modernize its military and
that its hacking was a serious concern. It said the U.S.
government had been the target of hacking that appeared to be
"attributable directory to the Chinese government and military."
China dismissed the report as groundless.