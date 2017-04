U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel walks off an aircraft upon his arrival at Yokota Air Force Base in Fussa April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Wong/Pool

TOKYO U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel expects to visit China's aircraft carrier when he arrives in the country on Monday, a U.S. official said, in an unprecedented opening by Beijing to highlight a potent symbol of its military buildup.

The planned carrier visit, which will come at the start of Hagel's three day trip to China, was quietly approved by Beijing at Washington's request and had not been previously announced, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

