* Leaders get straight to business despite informal setting
* Obama says cyber security problem with China must end
* Xi says China also a victim of cyber spying
(Adds Obama, Xi quotes)
By Steve Holland, Matt Spetalnick and John Ruwitch
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., June 7 U.S. President
Barack Obama and China's President Xi Jinping agreed on Friday
to work together to try to resolve disputes over cyber security,
a major irritant between the world's top two economic powers.
Hosting Xi at a two-day summit in a luxurious desert estate
in southern California, Obama said the United States welcomes
China's "peaceful rise" but made clear that Beijing must play by
the same rules of economic world order as other major nations.
The United States says Chinese hackers have accessed
American military secrets, an accusation China denies, and the
White House itself faces questions at home over its own
surveillance of emails and phone records.
Obama did not shy away from the issue of cyber spying in the
first day of closed-door meetings, but he took a cautious line
at a news conference, stopping short of pointing the finger
directly at China or threatening any consequences.
With Xi making his first U.S. visit since taking over the
presidency in March, both sides appeared intent on giving the
impression of a constructive tone at a summit billed as a
get-to-know-you encounter at the sprawling Sunnylands compound
near Palm Springs.
But honing in on the top U.S. concerns, Obama said
Washington wants "an international economic order where nations
are playing by the same rules, where trade is free and fair and
where the United States and China work together to address
issues like cyber security and protection of intellectual
property".
Xi agreed on the need to resolve the cyber-security issue in
a "pragmatic way" but was also quick to deflect blame, saying
China was also a victim of cyber attacks.
Ties between Beijing and Washington have been buffeted in
the last few months by strains over trade disputes, North Korea,
human rights and each country's military intentions.
Obama said the two countries must strike a balance between
competition and cooperation to overcome the challenges that
divide them, and Xi pushed for a relationship that takes into
account China's ascendancy.
The first day of meetings yielded no major breakthroughs or
even concrete announcements.
Obama welcomed Xi in withering heat, and the smiling leaders
posed for a handshake photograph against a backdrop of manicured
gardens with barren desert mountains in the distance. Both wore
suits without neckties.
U.S. officials believe Obama and Xi will develop a personal
rapport - something lacking between American presidents and Xi's
notoriously stiff predecessor, Hu Jintao - that could help ease
tensions in one of the world's most important bilateral
relationships.
A willingness to forgo the traditional pomp and scripted
discussions of a White House visit appears to signal a fresh
approach by Xi, who as president-in-waiting met Obama in
Washington in February 2012. He is a Communist Party
"princeling", the son of a revolutionary leader. But he is also
fond of Hollywood movie war dramas.
COMMON RULES OF THE ROAD
Obama said it was important to forge "common rules of the
road" to protect intellectual property - one of Washington's
biggest complaints against Beijing.
He wants Xi's assurance, at least behind closed doors, that
he takes seriously accusations of growing Chinese cyber spying,
including snooping on advanced U.S. weapons designs, and will
act to curb the problem.
But Xi may not be in a conciliatory mood.
He is expected to voice discomfort over Washington's
strategic pivot toward Asia, a military rebalancing of U.S.
forces toward the Pacific that Beijing sees as an attempt to
hamper its economic and political expansion.
And Obama's protests about Chinese cyber spying might be
blunted by news that the U.S. government has been quietly
collecting the telephone records of millions of Americans as
part of U.S. counter-terrorism efforts.
More questions were raised about the extent of U.S.
government domestic spying when the Washington Post reported
that the National Security Agency and the FBI are also tapping
into the central servers of leading American Internet companies
to examine emails and photos.
Obama, visiting California's Silicon Valley earlier on
Friday, staunchly defended the surveillance, calling it a
"modest encroachment" on privacy that was necessary to protect
the United States from terrorist attack.
He said at the summit that the revelations on U.S.
government surveillance did not undermine his effort to improve
cooperation with China on cybersecurity.
Beijing insists it is more a victim than a perpetrator of
cyber espionage. China's top Internet security official said
this week that he has "mountains of data" pointing to U.S.
hacking aimed at China.
But the U.S. Congress is losing patience, particularly after
a report that Chinese hackers had gained access to design plans
for U.S. weapons systems such as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
China denied that, saying it needed no outside help for its
military development.
The two leaders may try to deflect pressure at the summit
for immediate progress on cyber disputes by promising more
in-depth deliberations by a U.S.-China "working group" already
set to convene in July for the first time.
Obama is to hold more than five hours of talks with Xi over
the weekend at Sunnylands, a 200-acre (81-hectare) estate that
has hosted presidents including Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.
He will be looking to build on growing Chinese impatience
with North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs, a shift
that could bring Beijing - the closest thing Pyongyang has to an
ally - closer to Washington's position.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)