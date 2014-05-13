WASHINGTON May 13 A top Chinese general toured
an American aircraft carrier on Tuesday at the start of a U.S.
visit expected to expose tensions over territorial disputes
between Beijing and U.S. allies in the South and East China
Seas.
General Fang Fenghui, chief of the general staff of the
Chinese People's Liberation Army, visited the nuclear-powered
Ronald Reagan in San Diego, California, escorted by the head of
the U.S. military's Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Locklear.
Fang was expected to visit the National Defense University
in Washington On Wednesday, and meet the top U.S. military
officer, General Martin Dempsey, at the Pentagon on Thursday.
Chinese military brass are no strangers to U.S. warships,
including aircraft carriers, and PLA navy chief Admiral Wu
Shengli visited the carrier Carl Vinson last year.
But Fang's visit is the latest example of efforts by both
countries to improve military ties as China ramps up defense
spending, investing in sophisticated hardware, including
"carrier killer" missiles, which Pentagon officials suspect are
aimed at countering U.S. military capabilities.
It is also an opportunity for the two sides to discuss
tensions in the South China Sea, which again flared last week
when China positioned a giant oil rig in an area also claimed by
Vietnam. China also rejects rival claims from U.S. ally the
Philippines as well as from Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei in the
resource-rich waters.
"They are going to talk about areas where we agree as well
as areas where we have differences," said one U.S. official,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We disagree with some of their approaches to problem
solving in the South China Sea."
In the East China Sea, Beijing is locked in an increasingly
bitter dispute with U.S. ally Japan over the ownership of a
group of uninhabited islets.
North Korea was also expected to be on the agenda, following
renewed threats by Pyongyang to carry out another nuclear test.
Analysts say efforts by the United States and China to
increase military contacts could be helpful in preventing an
incident at sea from escalating into conflict.
Those efforts includes Fang's visit, as well as one by U.S.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel a month ago to China, where he
toured China's sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.
"We are in the best cycle in decades in terms of
military-to-military relations with the PLA, and we should
sustain the momentum to make ourselves smarter about China's
progress," said Douglas Paal of at the Carnegie Endowment for
International Peace, a think tank in Washington.
