DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 19
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, March 9 Washington on Monday called on China to more swiftly adopt policy changes that would allow market forces to determine the value of its currency.
"Progress has been made in recent years but such efforts must be broadened and become more entrenched," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's Undersecretary for International Affairs and America's top financial diplomat, said in a speech. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------