WASHINGTON, March 9 Washington on Monday called on China to more swiftly adopt policy changes that would allow market forces to determine the value of its currency.

"Progress has been made in recent years but such efforts must be broadened and become more entrenched," Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's Undersecretary for International Affairs and America's top financial diplomat, said in a speech. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)