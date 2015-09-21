(Adds Breakingviews link)
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. national security
adviser Susan Rice on Monday issued a stern warning to China
before President Xi Jinping's visit that state-sponsored cyber
espionage must stop, calling it a national security concern and
critical factor in U.S.-China relations.
"This isn't a mild irritation, it's an economic and national
security concern to the United States," she said during remarks
at George Washington University.
"It puts enormous strain on our bilateral relationship, and
it is a critical factor in determining the future trajectory of
U.S.-China ties."
President Barack Obama and Xi are expected to have an
intense back-and-forth about the issue when the Chinese leader
comes to the White House this week.
"Cyber-enabled espionage that targets personal and corporate
information for the economic gain of businesses undermines our
long-term economic cooperation and it needs to stop," Rice said.
Rice also said the United States would insist on maintaining
freedom of navigation and commerce through busy sea lanes in
disputed areas of the South China Sea.
Rice said Obama would be direct with Xi on those issues and
disagreements over human rights at their meetings.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)