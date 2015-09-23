(Adds more reaction to Xi's speech, reference to Chinese
By Michael Martina, Alwyn Scott and Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE, Sept 22 Chinese President Xi Jinping,
facing a skeptical audience on the first day of a week-long U.S.
visit, sought to reassure business and government officials on
Tuesday over a long list of irritants, from economic reform to
cyber attacks, human rights and commercial theft.
Xi, delivering a keynote address to some 650 business
executives and other guests in Seattle, touched on a litany of
issues that have strained U.S.-China ties.
China will not manipulate its currency to boost exports and
will never engage in commercial theft, he said, adding it will
not discriminate against foreign businesses, will speed its
market opening and make efforts to improve human rights.
"If China and the U.S. cooperate well, they can become a
bedrock of global stability...," Xi said. "Should they enter
into conflict or confrontation, it would lead to disaster for
both countries and the world at large."
However, despite his reassuring comments, Xi faces
questions about actual government policies. He will likely be
pressed for specifics as he meets this week with tech and other
top business leaders before attending a black-tie state dinner
at the White House hosted by President Barack Obama.
About 100 people gathered in downtown Seattle earlier on
Tuesday to protest against human rights abuses in China, the
first of what could be a series of demonstrations against Xi's
visit.
Xi's U.S. visit ends with an address at the United Nations.
LEVEL PLAYING FIELD
Xi came under a barrage of criticism before his speech over
China's treatment of U.S. businesses operating in his country.
"This week a number of significant deals are being announced
alongside President Xi's visit that exemplify American
companies' commitment to support China's development both with
capital and with world-class technologies," said U.S. Secretary
of Commerce Penny Pritzker.
"Nevertheless, we and our companies continue to have serious
concerns about an overall lack of legal and regulatory
transparency, inconsistent protection of intellectual property,
discriminatory cyber and technology policies, and more generally
the lack of a level playing field across a range of sectors."
John Frisbie, president of the U.S.-China Business Council,
a co-sponsor of Tuesday's event, said the group's latest survey
of its members "shows a continued steady erosion of confidence
in the China business outlook."
Writing in an article in China Business Review before Xi
arrived, Frisbie said: "China's ambitious economic reform
program is entering its third year, but with little impact so
far on the issues faced by American companies - put simply,
China has yet to begin removing market-access barriers across
many sectors of China's economy and build a fairer competitive
environment. Business is looking for tangible signals of
reforms, but not getting it."
Scott Kennedy, Director of the Project on Chinese Business
and Political Economy at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies in Washington, D.C., praised Xi's
strategy.
"Xi played a very good hand," Kennedy said. "He gave
comprehensive verbal reassurance combined with limited actual
concessions. This will avoid full-blown reaction from the U.S.
government and the business community."
CYBER SPYING ACCUSATIONS
Responding to allegations that China has been behind cyber
attacks affecting U.S. business and government databases, Xi
reiterated that China, too, had often been a victim.
"The Chinese government will not in whatever form engage in
commercial thefts or encourage or support such attempts by
anyone," Xi vowed.
White House officials said cyber spying will be a key part
of discussions between Obama and Xi, but they did not expect the
United States to level economic sanctions against China for
cyber espionage ahead of Xi's arrival in Washington.
No mention has been made during the early stages of Xi's
visit about an American businesswoman held for six months in
China on suspicion of spying and stealing state secrets.
Xi said China's economy was on course for fast growth and
Beijing remained committed to financial reforms and an open
economy.
"China will not go backward in this process," Xi said at a
forum for U.S. and Chinese governors in Seattle.
The Chinese president faces questions about his stewardship
of the economy, which has been slowing after years of rapid
growth, and about his government's heavy intervention in stock
markets after key indexes tumbled over the summer.
The United States will urge Xi to avoid "quick fixes" for
its economy, such as devaluing its currency, to boost exports,
White House chief economist Jason Furman told Reuters.
China's recent loosening of controls on the yuan currency
"caused turmoil" in global financial markets and U.S. officials
plan to raise the issue of China's volatile stock market, Furman
said on Tuesday.
Xi said: "We are against competitive depreciation, or
currency war, and will not lower the renminbi exchange rate to
spur exports."
'NO HOUSE OF CARDS'
Xi's meetings with Obama and U.S. business leaders offer the
chance to bolster the president's stature at home, building on a
high-profile military parade earlier this month to mark the end
of World War Two, while deflecting attention from China's recent
stock market rout, slowing economy and a chemical explosion at a
Tianjin warehouse that killed more than 160 people.
Xi said the Chinese people supported his anti-corruption
campaign, which has touched every level of the government,
Communist Party and military. The crackdown would continue and
was not a product of factional struggles, he said.
"There is no power struggle in this. There is no House of
Cards," Xi said, drawing laughter from the audience with his
reference to the popular U.S. political drama.
In a reminder of potential flashpoints in ties, however, the
Pentagon said on Tuesday that a Chinese aircraft performed an
unsafe maneuver during an air intercept of a U.S. spy plane off
China's northeast coast last week.
Among the few concrete agreements expected to result from
the Obama-Xi summit has been a confidence-building plan aimed at
reducing the risk of aerial collisions between warplanes in
areas such as the South China Sea through adoption of common
rules of behavior.
