(Updates with details from state dinner)
By Matt Spetalnick and Michael Martina
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 President Barack Obama
announced on Friday that he had reached a "common understanding"
with Chinese President Xi Jinping on curbing economic cyber
espionage, but threatened to impose U.S. sanctions on Chinese
hackers who persist with cyber crimes.
The two leaders also unveiled a deal to build on a landmark
emissions agreement struck last year, outlining new steps they
will take to deliver on pledges they made then to slash their
greenhouse gas emissions.
Speaking after White House talks during Xi's first U.S.
state visit, Obama quickly homed in on the thorniest dispute
between the world's two biggest economies - growing U.S.
complaints about Chinese hacking of government and corporate
databases, and the suspicion in Washington that Beijing is
sometimes behind it.
"It has to stop," Obama told reporters at a joint news
conference in the White House Rose Garden, with Xi standing
beside him. Obama said he and Xi made "significant progress" on
cyber security.
But he added warily: "The question now is, are words
followed by actions?" and made clear he is prepared to levy
sanctions against cyber criminals.
The two leaders said they agreed that neither government
would knowingly support cyber theft of corporate secrets or
business information.
But the agreement stopped short of any promise to refrain
from traditional government-to-government cyber spying for
intelligence purposes. That could include the massive hack of
the federal government's personnel office this year that
compromised the data of more than 20 million people. U.S.
officials have traced that back to China but have not said
whether they believe the government was responsible.
Xi reiterated China's denial of any government role in the
hacking of U.S. corporate secrets and said the best way to
address the problem was through bilateral cooperation and not to
"politicize this issue."
"Confrontation and friction are not the right choice for
both sides," he said. China has routinely insisted that it too
is a victim of cyber hacking.
Analysts said the agreement was significant. James Lewis,
senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies, said the leaked plan for sanctions helped push the
Chinese toward a better-than-expected agreement, but noted that
Beijing also got Washington to consider some Chinese concepts
for norms of behavior.
POMP AND TECH
Obama hosted a lavish black-tie state dinner for Xi on
Friday night, featuring Maine lobster and Colorado lamb for
about 200 guests, with technology executives featured among
them.
Seated with Obama and Xi at the head table were Apple
CEO Tim Cook, Satya Nadella of Microsoft,
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Salesforce.com's
Marc Benioff.
In their dinner toasts, both leaders focused on the theme of
friendship. But Obama also referenced the tensions. "There will
be times when there are differences between our two countries.
It's inevitable," Obama said, also gently urging China to accept
diverse views and "uphold the rights" of all people.
Earlier in the day, the two men struck a serious,
businesslike tone when they appeared before reporters, showing
little sign of close personal rapport as Obama laid out concerns
with Beijing's economic policies, territorial disputes with its
neighbors and its human rights record.
As the two leaders spoke, dozens of pro- and anti-Xi
protesters gathered near the White House grounds, waving flags,
beating drums and shouting slogans.
U.S. and Chinese officials sought to cast their talks in a
favorable light by showcasing at least one area of cooperation -
the global fight against climate change.
As part of their agreement, Xi announced that China, the
world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, will launch a
national carbon cap-and-trade system in 2017 to help contain the
country's emissions.
For Obama, the deal with China strengthens his hand ahead of
a global summit on climate change in Paris in December.
But disagreements on other issues loomed.
Obama told Xi after a 21-gun salute at a morning welcoming
ceremony that the United States would continue to speak out over
its differences with China, but he reiterated that the United
States welcomes the rise of a China that is "stable, prosperous
and peaceful."
Xi, who faces rising nationalism at home as well as pressure
to get China's economic house in order, called for "mutual
respect."
In their talks, Obama also pressed Xi to follow through on
economic reforms and not discriminate against U.S. companies
operating in China. Some analysts believe Obama has more
leverage due to China's slowing economic growth, which has
destabilized global markets.
At the same time, the Obama administration is still at a
loss about how to curb China's assertiveness in the South China
Sea, where Beijing has continued to reclaim land for potential
military use despite conflicting claims with its neighbors.
Xi defended his government's "right to uphold our own
territorial sovereignty" and denied any plan to use its
island-building efforts to create military
strongholds.
In a reminder of potential flashpoints, the United States
and China also finalized a plan aimed at reducing the risk of
aerial collisions between warplanes in areas such as the South
China Sea through adoption of common rules of
behavior.
