WASHINGTON, June 7 China agreed following
bilateral talks to allow foreign companies to hold bigger stakes
in certain types of investment firms, the U.S. Treasury said on
Tuesday.
China committed to "gradually raise the permitted equity
holding of qualified foreign financial institutions" in
securities and fund management companies, U.S. Treasury said in
a statement at the end of high-level talk between U.S. and
Chinese officials in Beijing.
China also committed to welcoming qualified foreign firms
and joint ventures to apply to engage in the private securities
fund management business, including secondary market trading of
securities, Treasury said.
