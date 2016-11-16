WASHINGTON/BEIJING Nov 16 A U.S. congressional
commission charged with monitoring security and trade links
between the United States and China has recommended that CFIUS,
the body that vets acquisitions from foreign firms, be required
to block purchases from Chinese state-owned companies.
In its annual report to the U.S. Congress, the U.S.-China
Economic and Security Review Commission said on Wednesday the
Chinese Communist Party has used state-owned enterprises (SOEs)
as the primary economic tool to advance and achieve its national
security objectives.
"The Commission recommends Congress amend the statute
authorizing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States (CFIUS) to bar Chinese state-owned enterprises from
acquiring or otherwise gaining effective control of U.S.
companies," the report said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)