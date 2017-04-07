(Corrects spelling of Jinping in first paragraph, removes
By Steve Holland and Koh Gui Qing
PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7 President Donald Trump
pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North
Korea’s nuclear program and help reduce the gaping U.S. trade
deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday, even as he toned down
the strident anti-China rhetoric of his election campaign.
Trump spoke publicly of progress on a range of issues in his
first U.S.-China summit – as did several of his top aides – but
they provided few concrete specifics other than China's
agreement to work together to narrow disagreements and find
common ground for cooperation.
As the two leaders wrapped up a Florida summit overshadowed
by U.S. missile strikes in Syria overnight, Xi joined Trump in
stressing the positive mood of the meetings and at the same time
papering over deep differences that have caused friction between
the world’s two biggest economies.
Trump’s aides insisted he had made good on his pledge to
raise concerns about China’s trade practices and said there was
some headway, Xi agreeing to a 100-day plan for trade talks
aimed at boosting U.S. exports and reducing China’s trade
surplus with the United States.
Speaking after the two-day summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
resort, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also said that Xi
had agreed to increased cooperation in reining in North Korea’s
missile and nuclear programs – though he did not offer any new
formula for cracking Pyongyang’s defiant attitude.
Trump promised during the campaign to stop what he called
the theft of American jobs by China. Many blue-collar workers
helped propel him to his unexpected election victory on Nov. 8
and Trump is under pressure to deliver for them.
The Republican president tweeted last week that the United
States could no longer tolerate massive trade deficits and job
losses and that his meeting with Xi "will be a very difficult
one."
On Friday, the unpredictable Trump not only set a different
tone but also avoided any public lapses in protocol that Chinese
officials had feared could embarrass their leader.
"We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with
China," Trump told reporters as the two delegations met around
tables flanked by large U.S. and Chinese flags. "We will be
making additional progress. The relationship developed by
President Xi and myself I think is outstanding.”
“And I believe lots of very potentially bad problems will be
going away," he added, without providing details.
'AGREE WITH YOU 100 PERCENT'
Xi also spoke in mostly positive terms.
“We have engaged in deeper understanding, and have built a
trust," he said. “I believe we will keep developing in a stable
way to form friendly relations ... For the peace and stability
of the world, we will also fulfill our historical
responsibility.”
“Well, I agree with you 100 percent," Trump replied.
But in a sign that rough spots remained, Tillerson
afterwards described the discussions as “very frank and candid.”
After the meeting, Trump took Xi on a walk around the
manicured grounds of his lavish Spanish-style complex. Trump
could be seen chatting and gesturing to Xi, who did the same.
Tillerson said Trump had accepted Xi’s invitation to visit
China and that they also agreed to upgrade a U.S.-China dialogue
by putting the two presidents at the head of the forum.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Chinese had
expressed an interest in reducing China’s trade surplus as a way
of controlling their own inflation. “That’s the first time I’ve
heard them say that in a bilateral context,” he said.
The highly anticipated U.S.-China summit was upstaged by
U.S. missile strikes overnight against a Syrian air base from
which Trump said a deadly chemical weapon attack had been
launched. It was the first direct U.S. assault on the
Russian-backed government of Bashar al-Assad in six years of
civil war.
The swift action in Syria could be interpreted as a signal
especially to defiant nuclear-armed North Korea – and by
extension, its ally China – as well as other countries like Iran
and Russia of Trump’s willingness to use military force. North
Korea is developing missiles capable of hitting the United
States.
Tillerson said Xi agreed with Trump that North Korea's
nuclear advances had reached a “very serious stage.”
He said Trump also raised U.S.concerns about China's
activities in the South China Sea. Beijing is building and
fortifying islands in pursuit of expansive territorial claims in
the strategic waterway.
