* Xi seeks to enhance aura of readiness to lead
* U.S. election-season visit complicates matters for Obama
By Matt Spetalnick and Chris Buckley
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. President Barack
Obama told Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping on Tuesday that
Beijing must play by the same trade rules as other major world
powers and vowed to keep pressing China to clean up its human
rights record.
In White House talks, Obama sought to reassure Xi that
Washington welcomed China's "peaceful rise" but also signaled
that frictions would remain in a growing economic and military
rivalry between the two countries, despite Beijing's political
transition.
Xi's meeting with Obama was the centerpiece of a heavily
scripted visit that could help the Chinese vice president boost
his international standing and show he is capable of steering
his country's relationship with Washington for the next decade.
Obama's firm message, echoed by Xi's official host, Vice
President Joe Biden, on trade, human rights and global issues
such as Syria was notable, given that the meetings were
previewed as essentially sizing-up sessions.
Obama has assumed a tougher tone with China in recent
months, and is under election-year pressure from Republican
presidential candidates, who say his approach has been too
conciliatory.
"With expanding power and prosperity also comes increased
responsibilities," Obama said as he sat side by side with Xi in
the Oval Office.
"We want to work with China to make sure that everybody is
working by the same rules of the road when it comes to the world
economic system, and that includes ensuring that there is a
balanced trade flow," he said.
Washington has long urged Beijing to reduce the U.S. trade
deficit with China, which soared to a record $295.5 billion in
2011, underscoring concerns in Congress about Chinese currency
and trade practices that put U.S. firms at a disadvantage.
But U.S. leverage over Beijing is limited, not least because
China is America's largest foreign creditor, and it remained
unclear how much of Obama's rhetoric was political posturing at
a time when voters' anti-China sentiment is running high.
SMILING, NODDING LEADERS
Xi, 58, in line to assume the presidency in March 2013, said
he looked forward to building a "cooperative partnership based
on mutual respect" but did not address Obama's veiled criticism
in their joint appearance before reporters.
Each leader smiled and nodded as the other spoke and they
shook hands.
At a State Department lunch, Xi said the two sides must
resolve economic disputes through dialogue, "not protectionism."
In a Chamber of Commerce speech to business leaders - a
major source of complaints about Chinese policies - Xi insisted
Beijing had taken steps to address U.S. concerns on trade and
intellectual property "and will continue to do so."
He called on Washington to address Chinese concerns on
lifting restrictions on high-tech exports to China and providing
a level playing field for Chinese firms investing in America."
Seeking to assuage Chinese sensitivity to protocol, Xi was
treated to a prestigious Oval Office encounter and was received
with military honors at the Pentagon. But since he is not yet
head of state, he was not given full red-carpet treatment.
Xi's visit comes when ties between Beijing and Washington -
the world's two biggest economies - have been buffeted by
strains over economic disputes, human rights and each country's
military intentions.
"On critical issues like human rights we will continue to
emphasize what we believe is the importance of recognizing the
aspirations and rights of all people," Obama said.
Chinese leaders were likely to bristle at such public
criticism, as they usually do, as meddling in their affairs, and
U.S. officials say Obama reserves stronger language for behind
closed doors. But his remarks were unlikely to upset Xi's visit.
Outside the White House, about 200 protesters decried
China's controls in the restive regions of Tibet and Xinjiang,
its ban on the Falun Gong spiritual sect, and its rules banning
most urban families from having more than one child.
DIFFERENCES ON SYRIA
Biden, in remarks at the State Department lunch, chided
China over another sharp policy difference - its decision to
join Russia last week in a veto of a U.N. Security Council
resolution against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
alluded to strained military ties as Washington reasserts itself
in the Asia-Pacific region in the face of China's buildup.
He told Xi the United States sought to work with China "to
build an open, transparent and inclusive regional security
order." Xi called for a "cooperative partnership."
Chinese media had mostly followed the government's lead in
the run-up to Xi's visit by playing down bilateral tensions. But
it was still early morning in Beijing when Xi held talks in
Washington, so it was unclear how fully the U.S. criticism about
trade, human rights and Syria would be aired there.
Chinese officials have carefully choreographed Xi's U.S.
trip as a rite of passage in a once-in-a-decade leadership
change. He is expected to become head of the ruling Communist
Party later this year as a prelude to the presidency.
U.S. officials hope the talks will help them gauge the
priorities Xi will pursue. He is less stiff in public than the
man he will succeed as president, Hu Jintao, but his views
remain largely opaque to policymakers in Washington.
Xi is the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit since
Obama launched a new U.S. "pivot" toward Asia in November to
counterbalance China's increasing assertiveness in the region.
Like Obama, Xi will not want to come across as a pushover in
the face of U.S. pressure. He has to play to a powerful
Communist Party apparatus and nationalist sentiment at home.
Xi's tour will take him from Washington to a farm in Iowa to
Los Angeles as he looks to ease Americans' worries about China.
He is a Communist Party "princeling," the son of a revolutionary
leader, but also fond of Hollywood war dramas.
Although Obama's aides see the visit yielding no
breakthroughs, the United States and China agreed on Tuesday to
open talks on setting guidelines for export-credit financing.
Biden told his Chinese counterpart, "The American people are
looking forward to getting to know you."
Xi may have his work cut out for him. According to a new ABC
News/Washington Post poll, 52 percent of Americans had an
unfavorable impression of China, while 37 percent saw the rising
Asian power favorably.