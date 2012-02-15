* Obama welcomes Xi, but warns China must be global citizen
* Xi defends China interests, shows readiness to lead
* Syria, Iran, yuan, trade imbalances focus of talks
* U.S. election-season visit complicates matters for Obama
By Matt Spetalnick and Chris Buckley
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. President Barack
Obama told Chinese leader-in-waiting Xi Jinping on Tuesday that
Beijing must play by the same trade rules as other major world
powers and vowed to keep pressing China to clean up its human
rights record.
In White House talks, Obama sought to reassure Xi that
Washington welcomed China's "peaceful rise". But he signalled
that frictions would remain, with growing economic and military
rivalry between the two countries, and chided China over its
opposition to U.N. action on Syria.
The meeting with Obama was the centerpiece of a heavily
scripted visit that could help the Chinese vice president boost
his international standing and show he is capable of steering
his country's relationship with Washington for the next decade.
Obama's firm message on trade, currency, human rights and
global issues such as Syria was notable, given that the meetings
were previewed as essentially sizing-up sessions.
Obama has assumed a tougher tone with China in recent
months, and is under election-year pressure from Republican
presidential candidates, who say his approach has been too
conciliatory.
"With expanding power and prosperity also comes increased
responsibilities," Obama said as he sat side by side with Xi in
the Oval Office.
"We want to work with China to make sure that everybody is
working by the same rules of the road when it comes to the world
economic system, and that includes ensuring that there is a
balanced trade flow," he said.
But Xi, who has to play to a powerful Communist Party
apparatus and nationalist sentiment at home, later told American
business leaders that Beijing was acting on U.S. concerns but
asked for similar consideration from the Obama administration.
Obama pressed the Chinese leadership to let the value of the
yuan rise and to do more to reduce the record $295.5 billion
U.S. trade deficit with China -- two issues fuelling concerns
that Chinese practices are putting U.S. firms at a disadvantage.
But U.S. leverage over Beijing is limited, not least because
China is America's largest foreign creditor, and it remained
unclear how much of Obama's rhetoric was political posturing at
a time when anti-China sentiment was high in the United States.
China's Vice Commerce Minister, Gao Hucheng, estimated that
travelling Chinese trade and investment delegations would buy
$27.1 billion of U.S. goods, including silicon chips, electronic
materials, equipment and machinery, as well as farm produce.
SMILING, NODDING LEADERS
Xi, 58, in line to assume the presidency in March 2013, said
he looked forward to building a "cooperative partnership based
on mutual respect" but did not address Obama's criticism in
their joint appearance before reporters. Each leader smiled and
nodded as the other spoke and they shook hands.
At a State Department lunch, Xi said the two sides must
resolve economic disputes through dialogue, "not protectionism".
In a Chamber of Commerce speech, Xi stood his ground against
U.S. complaints on trade imbalances and intellectual property,
saying Beijing "has taken steps to address them".
He countered U.S. trade concerns, by calling on the United
States to address Chinese concerns on "lifting restrictions on
high-tech exports to China and providing a level playing field
for Chinese firms investing in America".
Although Obama's aides see the visit yielding no
breakthroughs, the United States and China agreed to talks on
setting guidelines for export-credit financing, and China agreed
to open up its auto insurance market to foreign competition.
Xi's visit comes when ties between Beijing and Washington -
the world's two biggest economies - have been buffeted by
strains over economic disputes, human rights and each country's
military intentions.
"On critical issues like human rights we will continue to
emphasize what we believe is the importance of recognizing the
aspirations and rights of all people," Obama said.
Chinese leaders usually bristle at such public criticism as
meddling in their affairs, and U.S. officials say Obama reserves
stronger language for behind closed doors.
Xi cautioned U.S. leaders to avoid "further disturbance and
damage" to relations in how they respond to sensitive issues
like Taiwan and Tibet, according to the Xinhua news agency.
Outside the White House, about 200 protesters decried
China's controls in the restive regions of Tibet and Xinjiang,
its ban on the Falun Gong spiritual sect, and its rules banning
most urban families from having more than one child.
DIFFERENCES ON SYRIA
Obama chided Xi over China's decision to join Russia in a
veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution against Syrian leader
Bashar al-Assad.
But Obama appears to have dealt more cautiously
with the issue of Iran, thanking Beijing for helping to enforce
sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program. Washington hopes
to coax China to wean itself off of Iranian oil.
Speaking to reporters in Washington late on Tuesday, China's
Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai warned that missteps by the
U.N. Security Council could lead to more bloodshed in Syria. He
also reiterated that U.S. sanctions on Iran should not affect
Beijing's "legitimate economic interests and energy needs".
Xi is the highest-ranking Chinese official to
visit since Obama launched a new U.S. "pivot" toward Asia in
November to counterbalance China's increasing assertiveness in
the region.
At the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta alluded to
strained military-to-military ties as Washington reasserts
itself in the Asia-Pacific region in the face of China's
buildup. Both men pledged to work to restore trust.
It was still early morning in Beijing when Xi held talks in
Washington, so it was unclear how fully the U.S. criticism about
trade, human rights and Syria would be aired there.
U.S. officials hope the talks will help them gauge the
priorities Xi will pursue.
Xi is a Communist Party "princeling," the son of a
revolutionary leader, but also fond of Hollywood war dramas. he
is less stiff in public than the man he will succeed as
president, Hu Jintao, but his views remain largely opaque to
policymakers in Washington.
Xi's tour will take him from Washington to a farm in Iowa to
Los Angeles as he looks to ease Americans' worries about China.