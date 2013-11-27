WASHINGTON Nov 27 Recent actions by China
concerning air space over the East China Sea have worried its
neighbors and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will raise this
issue during a visit to Beijing next week, senior officials of
the U.S. administration said on Wednesday.
Biden is due to visit China, Japan and South Korea during a
week-long trip. He will seek to de-escalate tensions heightened
after China demanded that airplanes flying near contested
islands identify themselves to Chinese authorities.
Biden will tell Chinese policy makers that "there's an
emerging pattern of behavior that is unsettling to China's own
neighbors, and raising questions about how China operates in
international space and how China deals with areas of
disagreement with its neighbors," an official told reporters on
a conference call.
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by David Brunnstrom)