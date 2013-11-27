(Adds State Department comments, paragraphs 13-15)
By Mark Felsenthal and David Alexander
WASHINGTON Nov 27 The United States pledged
support for ally Japan on Wednesday in a growing dispute with
China over islands in the East China Sea and senior U.S.
administration officials accused Beijing of behavior that had
unsettled its neighbors.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel assured his Japanese
counterpart in a phone call that the two nations' defense pact
covered the small islands where China established a new airspace
defense zone last week and commended Tokyo "for exercising
appropriate restraint," a Pentagon spokesman said.
China's declaration raised the stakes in a territorial
standoff between Beijing and Tokyo over the area, which includes
the tiny uninhabited islands known as the Senkaku in Japan and
the Diaoyu in China.
The United States defied China's demand that airplanes
flying near the islands identify themselves to Chinese
authorities, flying two unarmed B-52 bombers over the islands on
Tuesday without informing Beijing.
It was a sharp reminder to China that the United States
still maintains a large military presence in the region despite
concerns among U.S. allies that President Barack Obama's "pivot
to Asia" strategy has borne little fruit.
In a previously announced trip, Vice President Joe Biden
will visit China, Japan and South Korea next week. He will seek
to ease tensions heightened by China's declaration, senior
administration officials said.
Washington does not take a position on the sovereignty of
the islands but recognizes that Tokyo has administrative control
over them and the United States is therefore bound to defend
Japan in the event of an armed conflict.
Some experts say the Chinese move was aimed at eroding
Tokyo's claim to administrative control over the area.
China's Defense Ministry said it had monitored the U.S.
bombers on Tuesday. A Pentagon spokesman said the planes had not
been observed or contacted by Chinese aircraft.
'FRICTION AND UNCERTAINTY'
In a conference call with reporters, senior U.S.
administration officials said China's declaration raised serious
concerns about its intentions.
"It causes friction and uncertainty, it constitutes a
unilateral change to the status quo in the region, a region
that's already fraught. And it increases the risk of
miscalculation and accidents," one of the officials said.
China's declaration of a defense zone affects not only Japan
but aircraft from other countries throughout the world that
routinely fly over the area.
The U.S. government has advised U.S. airlines to take
necessary steps to operate safely over the East China Sea.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States was trying to determine whether China's new rules apply
to commercial airlines in addition to military aircraft.
Asked whether U.S. carriers would advise Chinese officials
of their flight plans, Psaki said, "I wouldn't go that far,
we're still looking at it."
Biden will raise the issue of the defense zone directly with
policymakers in Beijing, the official said. "It also allows the
vice president to make the broader point that there's an
emerging pattern of behavior that is unsettling to China's own
neighbors."
The official said it raised questions about "how China
operates in international space and how China deals with areas
of disagreement with its neighbors."
The Pentagon signaled that more military flights into the
defense zone claimed by China can be expected.
Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, told Reuters,
"We'll continue to conduct operations in the region, as we have"
in the past. He declined to offer details on timing.
In addition to the U.S. B-52 flights on Tuesday, flights of
Japan's main airline similarly ignored Chinese authorities while
flying through the zone.
Japan Airlines and ANA Holdings said they
had stopped giving flight plans and other information to Chinese
authorities following a request from the Japanese government.
Both said they had not experienced any problems when passing
through the zone. Japan's aviation industry association said it
had concluded there was no threat to passenger safety by
ignoring the Chinese demands, JAL said.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal, David Alexander, Phil Stewart
and Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Jim Loney and Alistair Bell;
Editing by Peter Cooney)