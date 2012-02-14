* Xi seeks to enhance aura of readiness to lead
* U.S. election-season visit complicates matters for Obama
By Matt Spetalnick and Chris Buckley
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. President Barack
Obama and Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping will hold talks on
Tuesday that could help boost the international stature of
China's leader-in-waiting while testing Obama's ability to
balance U.S.-China diplomacy with election-year pressures.
Taking his biggest step on to the world stage at a time of
growing economic and military rivalry between the two nations,
Xi will have a chance to show he is capable of steering his
country's crucial relationship with Washington.
Chinese officials have carefully choreographed Xi's U.S.
visit as a rite of passage in China's once-in-a-decade
leadership transition. He is expected to become head of the
ruling Communist Party later this year before taking over the
presidency in March 2013.
While Obama will treat Xi to Oval Office talks -- an honour
usually reserved for closest allies -- the U.S. president will
tread a cautious line in their first meeting.
He will be mindful of the importance of making a smooth
start with China's heir apparent but also of the political need
to be firm with Beijing as he seeks re-election in November.
Republican presidential contenders have accused Obama of being
intimidated by China on trade and currency issues.
Xi, 58, arrived in Washington on Monday and held a
get-to-know-you dinner with U.S. foreign policy veterans,
including former national security advisers Brent Scowcroft and
Zbigniew Brzezinski, and former Secretary of State Madeleine
Albright.
Xi is the highest-ranking Chinese official to visit the
White House since Obama launched a new U.S. "pivot" toward Asia
in November to counterbalance China's increasing assertiveness
in the region.
Even as he welcomes Xi, Obama is quietly overhauling U.S.
economic policy toward Beijing, looking for new ways to extract
results on issues such as market access and currency practices
that have bedeviled him and his predecessors.
NO PUSHOVER
Like Obama, Xi will not want to come across as a pushover --
in the face of U.S. pressure on trade imbalances, human rights,
the violence in Syria and other points of friction. He has to
play to a powerful Communist Party apparatus and nationalist
sentiment at home.
However, in the build-up to Xi's visit, he and other Chinese
officials have played down tensions, citing hopes for improved
cooperation as long as Washington heeds Beijing's concerns.
Chinese state-run media also played on Xi's theme that
China and the United States can keep tensions in check.
"Overall, the two countries' common interests outweigh
their disputes, and cooperation is the dominant current in
relations," said a Tuesday commentary in China's top official
newspaper, the People's Daily.
"Differences and disputes should not become an
impediment to the growth of Sino-U.S. relations. Only by
confronting these differences and disputes more candidly and
correctly dealing with them can we constantly raise the level of
cooperation."
Xi's tour will take him from Washington to a farm in Iowa to
Los Angeles as he looks to assuage Americans' worries about
China's strength and intentions. He is a Communist Party
"princeling" -- the son of a revolutionary leader -- but also
fond of small-town America and Hollywood war dramas.
Obama's aides see the visit yielding few, if any, formal
agreements. Rather, they expect the leaders to size each other
up.
"In Asia, generally, but in China, certainly, relationships
matter and high-level relationships particularly matter," Danny
Russel, Obama's top China adviser, told reporters.
But Obama may also want to keep Xi somewhat at arm's length.
Many Americans blame China's trade and currency policies for job
losses in the U.S. manufacturing sector that have hit important
election battleground states such as Ohio especially hard.
A full-page newspaper advertisement by the U.S. Business and
Industry Council -- headlined "From China, with Love", referring
to Tuesday's Valentine's Day holiday -- urged Obama to "back up
your tough words with tough action".
A U.S. industry official, speaking on condition he not be
identified, said he was pessimistic Xi's visit would yield much
progress on issues such as Chinese theft of U.S. trade secrets
or forced technology transfer.
"Whether any outcomes on those issues really can be
meaningful is an open question," he said.
At an Asia-Pacific summit in Honolulu in November, Obama
demanded that China start behaving like a "grown up" economy.
Obama has repeatedly insisted that China allow its currency
to rise faster in value, saying it was being kept artificially
low, helping its export-led economy, and aides made clear he
would press the point with Xi.
Obama, on the eve of his talks with Xi, proposed $26 million
in new trade-enforcement funding to make sure China and other
countries play by the rules of international trade.
But U.S. leverage over Beijing is limited, not least because
China is America's largest foreign creditor.
For his part, Xi took a swipe at Washington's efforts to
beef up its military presence in the Pacific to counter China's
own build-up.
"At a time when people long for peace, stability and
development, to deliberately give prominence to the military
security agenda, scale up military deployment and strengthen
military alliances is not really what most countries in the
region hope to see," he told the Washington Post.