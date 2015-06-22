By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 The United States and China
held "candid and to-the-point" talks at the start of three days
of cabinet-level meetings aimed at managing the highly complex
relationship between the world's two biggest economies, a senior
U.S. official said.
The U.S. side, led on Monday by Deputy Secretary of State
Antony Blinken, reiterated U.S. concerns about China's pursuit
of territorial claims in the South China Sea, the official said.
U.S. worries about cybersecurity following massive attacks
on government computers that U.S. officials have blamed on
Chinese hackers would also be addressed "in very direct terms,"
the official said.
More than 400 Chinese officials are in Washington for the
annual talks under the wide-ranging Strategic and Economic
Dialogue (S&ED) framework, which will involve eight U.S. cabinet
secretaries.
The meetings come at a time of waning trust and widening
differences between the two countries, even though they
maintain robust economic ties worth $590 billion in two-way
trade last year.
U.S. concerns have been mounting about Beijing's challenge
to its dominance of global finance and about restrictions on
U.S. businesses in China.
U.S. President Barack Obama is struggling to secure backing
from Congress for legislation needed to speed a 12-nation trade
deal, which is the economic plank of his Asia policy intended as
a counterweight to China's growing influence.
The two sides will try to ease tensions by stressing areas
of cooperation, including climate change, shared concerns about
Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs, the fight against
Islamist militancy, and support for global development.
"We have agreed with the Chinese that we are going to try to
expand those areas where our interests overlap and expand
cooperation in those areas," the U.S. official said. But the aim
was not to "paper over" contentious issues, or to "agree to
disagree," but to narrow differences to avoid miscalculations.
Despite the considerable areas of tension, China is hoping
for a smooth set of meetings to prepare for a visit to
Washington by President Xi Jinping in September.
Prospects for substantial outcomes from the cabinet-level
meetings appeared slim, with any scant progress likely to be
held over for announcement during Xi's visit, analysts said.
The sides are expected to discuss a Bilateral Investment
Treaty that has been seven years in discussion but has been held
up by restrictions on both sides, while China is likely to press
its bid to add the yuan to the International Monetary Fund's
basket of reserve currencies.
Blinken and Secretary of State John Kerry will chair the
security side of the talks with State Councillor Yang Jiechi and
Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui on the Chinese side.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Chinese Vice Premier
Wang Yang will chair the economic elements, and the top Chinese
officials will meet Obama at the White House on Wednesday.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Jason
Lange, Krista Hughes, Anna Yukhananov, Megan Cassella and Idrees
Ali in Washington and Michael Martina in Beijing; Editing by
Christian Plumb)