WASHINGTON, June 23 The United States on Tuesday
expressed deep concern about state-sponsored cyber theft and
stressed the need to keep Asian sea lanes open at the start of
annual talks with China, and said the world depended on the
ability of the two countries to narrow their differences.
In opening statements at the wide-ranging Strategic and
Economic Dialogue forum in Washington, China expressed a desire
for constructive relations with the United States, and said the
two sides could manage their differences - as long as they
accommodated each other's core interests.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said China and the United
States might not resolve all of their differences during the
Cabinet-level meetings that began in Washington on Monday with
preliminary talks and a dinner and run into Wednesday, but
should commit to working on them.
"We have to keep at it, day after day after day after day,"
Biden said. "This relationship is just too important. Not only
we depend on it, but the world depends on our mutual success;
to put it bluntly, the world is dependent on those of you in
this room to continue to work through those issues."
China's Vice Premier Liu Yandong responded to Biden by
saying that differences could be managed "as long as our two
countries adopt an overall perspective, respect and accommodate
each other's core interests and be committed to a constructive
approach to reduce misunderstanding and miscalculation."
The Washington meetings come at a time of waning trust and
widening differences between the United States and China, even
though they maintain robust economic ties that last year were
worth $590 billion in two-way trade.
The United States is particularly worried by massive attacks
on government computers that U.S. officials have blamed on
Chinese hackers and China's pursuit of territorial claims in the
South China Sea, as well as Beijing's challenge to its dominance
of global finance and restrictions on U.S. businesses in China.
In the opening session, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
addressed the former issue without mentioning China by name but
said Washington remained "deeply concerned about
government-sponsored cyber theft from companies and commercial
sectors."
Lew also said it was critical for China to move toward a
more market-oriented exchange rate, repeating a U.S. mantra even
though the International Monetary Fund has said the yuan is no
longer undervalued.
More than 400 Chinese officials are in Washington for the
talks, which involve eight U.S. Cabinet secretaries.
They come at a time when U.S. President Barack Obama is
struggling to secure backing from Congress for legislation
needed to speed a 12-nation trade deal, which is the economic
plank of his "pivot to Asia" policy intended as a counterweight
to China's growing influence.
The two sides will try to ease tensions by stressing areas
of cooperation, including climate change, shared concerns about
Iran and North Korea's nuclear programs, the fight against
Islamist militancy, and support for global development.
Despite considerable tension over some issues, China is
hoping for a smooth set of meetings to prepare for a visit to
Washington by President Xi Jinping in September.
