WASHINGTON Feb 22 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday said China recognized it could not sustain an
export-driven growth model but that it would take time to
change.
Speaking to state governors at the White House, Obama said
it was tempting for China to solve its short-term problems by
dumping state-subsidized goods into the U.S. market. His
administration had made clear to China that would not work,
Obama said.
The president said the United States had made clear to China
it needed to have an orderly market-based currency system that
did not advantage Chinese companies over their U.S.
counterparts.
