WASHINGTON, June 23 U.S. and Chinese officials
on Tuesday discussed Beijing's bid to have the yuan included in
the International Monetary Fund's basket of currencies, a senior
Treasury official said.
The IMF is currently reviewing whether the yuan is both
widely used internationally and freely usable, criteria for its
inclusion in the Special Drawing Rights basket.
"It was discussed and I think China and the U.S. both
recognize the importance of the IMF's technical evaluation," the
official said following a day of bilateral meetings in
Washington.
