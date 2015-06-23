WASHINGTON, June 23 China has left the door open
for the United States and Japan to join a Beijing-led
infrastructure bank but the offer has so far been rebuffed,
Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Tuesday.
"We have also opened our door for the two countries to
joining this bank," Lou told journalists following meetings with
U.S. officials at annual talks on security and economic policy.
"At present the two countries have not expressed their
willingness or intention to join the AIIB," he said, referring
to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which he
said had not been discussed at the annual meeting.
