WASHINGTON May 18 Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out what the U.S. military described on Thursday as an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international airspace over the East China Sea.

"The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels," said Air Force spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Lori Hodge, adding that the intercept took place on Wednesday. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)