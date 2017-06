BEIJING China's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its aircraft acted safely and professionally after the U.S. military said two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft flying in international air space.

The ministry, in a short statement, said the U.S. account of the incident did "not accord with the facts", and urged the United States to cease close-in surveillance flights.

