WASHINGTON Oct 2 A small Chinese company sued
President Barack Obama for squashing its wind farm projects that
were close to a military training site, saying the president
overstepped his bounds and the law, according to court documents
made public on Tuesday.
Ralls Corp said when Obama ordered the company last week to
divest its projects due to national security risks, he exceeded
his power by dictating the terms of the sale, allowing the
government to inspect all aspects of its operations and not
treating the company equally as required under the law.
The lawsuit comes in the final weeks of the U.S.
presidential campaign, during which Obama's Republican rival,
Mitt Romney, has accused the president of not pushing back
against China's trade and investment practices.
Ralls Corp, which is owned by two Chinese nationals,
initially sued the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States (CFIUS) in September f o r ordering the company to
temporarily halt operations while the committee completed its
probe and made its recommendation to Obama.
The company's chances of winning the lawsuit are slim given
the president's broad authority on national security matters.
"It is going to be a tough battle," said Josh Zive, a lawyer
with Bracewell & Giuliani who has handled CFIUS cases for 10
years. Zive said the courts tend to stay away from second
guessing the executive branch on national security issues.
"There is a large amount of discretion given not only to
agencies, but in the context of national security, that will
make it difficult to win."
Obama issued the rare presidential order on Friday saying
there was credible evidence that led him to believe that Ralls
Corp and the Chinese Sany Group executives that own the company
might take action that poses a risk to U.S. security.