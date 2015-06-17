WASHINGTON, June 17 Opening more sectors in
China to foreign competition is the critical element to
negotiating an investment treaty with the United States and
building stronger financial links between the world's biggest
economies, a U.S. trade group said on Wednesday.
After seven years of talks on the treaty, both countries
agreed last week to start likely the most contentious stage:
formal discussions on market access.
The two sides swapped "negative lists," which outline which
sectors of each economy will be closed to the other side's
investors.
The so-called Bilateral Investment Treaty is likely to be a
in focus at the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue in
Washington next week. China is the United States' second-largest
trading partner after Canada, with a total $590 billion in trade
in 2014.
"For the two largest economies in the world, the investment
relationship is clearly still in its early stages, and probably
ought to be bigger, if investment barriers could be removed,"
John Frisbie, president of U.S.-China Business Council, told
reporters, adding that he wished both governments would put "the
gas to the floor" in getting the treaty done.
U.S. officials are still assessing the initial offer from
China, but so far they believe there is room for improvement.
An industry source who is following the negotiations closely
said expectations for the offer were low, and were not exceeded.
"The word is that it's a fairly poor offer; that's not
surprising in the least," the source said.
China has more restrictions on foreign investment than the
United States, and U.S. investors hope a treaty will give them
increased access to China's many state-dominated industries,
from financial services to agriculture and healthcare.
Frisbie said the U.S. share of total foreign direct
investment in China is only five percent - and the share for
China in the United States is even less than that.
"The negative list is going to determine the pace and the
prospects for moving ahead" on the treaty, he said.
A U.S. State Department official said the United States has
few limits on foreign investment, and hopes China will follow
the same approach.
"We continue to emphasize to China that to successfully
conclude the negotiations of this (BIT) agreement, it will be
critical for China's negative list to be very limited and
narrow, and to represent substantial liberalization," said Kerry
Humphrey, from the State Department's economic and business
affairs bureau.
China's Finance Minister has criticized a U.S. negative list
proposal for outlining prohibitions on key infrastructure,
technology and national security investments without providing
specific definitions.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Krista
Hughes and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Alan Crosby)