WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The United States and China
have exchanged revised offers for a proposed investment treaty,
a spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative said, in the
lead-up to Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the White
House later this month.
China, which has more restrictions on foreign investment
than the United States, is in talks with Washington to reduce
the scope of so-called negative lists of sectors closed to the
other side's investors.
The USTR spokeswoman said revised negative list offers were
exchanged at talks in Washington last week. Business groups are
hoping for news on the bilateral investment treaty (BIT) during
Xi's visit to Washington in September.
"The United States continues to review China's revised
negative list and assess next steps in the negotiations," the
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement late on Monday.
"In order to conclude the BIT negotiations successfully, the
two sides will need to reach agreement on a high standard treaty
text and a Chinese negative list that is limited, narrow, and
represents a substantial liberalization of the Chinese
investment market."
The sides exchanged initial lists in June.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)