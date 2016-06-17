WASHINGTON, June 17 Bilateral investment talks
between the United States and China "continue to be productive,"
the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday after the
two sides exchanged new offers.
A USTR spokeswoman said U.S. and Chinese negotiators
exchanged revised "negative lists" of sectors that would stay
off-limits from foreign investment as they try to reach a
bilateral investment treaty.
"China will need to demonstrate the substantial
liberalization of its investment market, ensure that U.S. firms
can compete on a level playing field, and address other key
priorities to facilitate the progress and successful conclusion
of a mutually beneficial and high standard BIT," the USTR
spokeswoman said in a statement.
