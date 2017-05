Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a dinner at the start of their summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING U.S. President Donald Trump accepted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's invitation to visit China, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday, citing officials.

Xi, on a two-day visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the first meeting between the two presidents, also urged cooperation with the United States on investment, infrastructure and energy, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Nick Macfie)