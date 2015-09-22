WASHINGTON, Sept 21 China should reaffirm its
commitment to moving toward a market-oriented, consumer-driven
economy, which is in the best interests of the Chinese and world
economies, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew wrote in the Wall
Street Journal on Monday.
Lew's opinion column comes ahead of Chinese President Xi
Jinping's state visit to Washington on Friday and amid concerns
about how a slowdown in China's economy could spill over to
other economies, particularly in emerging countries.
Lew said questions remain about the business climate in
China because of Beijing's restrictions on the purchase of
foreign technology and its review process for foreign
investment.
He also cited concerns about China's currency valuation
policies. The yuan recently slid after a period of appreciation.
"We have made clear to China's officials that they need to
keep the commitments they have made to the U.S. and the
international community," Lew said.
"We welcome China's commitment to increase the transparency
of its foreign-exchange reserves and exchange rate by fully
subscribing to the International Monetary Fund's Special Data
Dissemination Standard by the end of the year."
Lew said the Washington-Beijing talks on a bilateral
investment treaty provide "a tangible way for China to signal to
businesses in America and the world that it is serious about
welcoming and protecting foreign investment."
U.S. business officials want to see a quicker pace in the
talks, which reportedly cover between 35 and 40 sectors.
"In short, it is important for China to embrace
responsibility commensurate with its size," Lew wrote.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Peter Cooney)