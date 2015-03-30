(Adds comment by software industry groups, paragraphs 6-8)
BEIJING, March 30 China has agreed to delay
implementing new bank technology restrictions that Washington
has complained represent unfair regulatory pressure on foreign
firms, a senior U.S. Treasury official said in Beijing on
Monday.
China said this month work was ongoing on a draft
anti-terrorism law that would require foreign companies to hand
over encryption keys and otherwise facilitate Beijing's ability
to bypass security measures, triggering U.S. protests. It
followed an earlier set of draft financial sector regulations
that pushes China's state-owned banks to buy technology from
domestic vendors.
Beijing was now "suspending" the regulations that applied to
the banks, according to the official, speaking after meetings
between U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and senior Chinese
officials, including Premier Li Keqiang.
There was no immediate comment from China, but U.S. industry
groups, which have been lobbying hard on the issue, cautiously
welcomed the move.
"We are encouraged that there seems to be a delay; what we
now need is a transparent, open consultation process with
stakeholders and we're hopeful that will be part of the next
steps," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive director for
China Jeremie Waterman.
BSA The Software Alliance, whose members include Adobe
Systems, Apple Inc, IBM, Microsoft
Corp and Oracle Corp, and the Software and
Information Industry Association, which represents financial
institutions and tech companies including Google Inc
and Thomson Reuters, also found the news encouraging.
SIIA senior director for international public policy Carl
Schonander said the delay was a positive development, noting the
industry asked for the rules to be suspended.
"We have to see what this means in practice," he said. "We
definitely would like to see the draft bank regulations
published and we'd like to have the opportunity to provide input
to this."
Lew earlier said the issue needed to be resolved because
even having the rules pending created a difficult environment
for U.S. firms in China.
"We made clear that suspending them is the right approach,"
Lew told reporters.
While the policy applied to both domestic and foreign firms,
it is seen largely benefiting domestic players.
Another regulation from China restricts the kinds of
computers purchased by the Chinese banking industry to ensure
that they meet "security and controllability" requirements, seen
as a way to make Chinese banks buy "indigenous" software
applications.
"We have already made clear our concerns regarding forced
technology transfer and other attempts to bar technological
competition, most recently in the banking sector, and I look
forward to further discussion today," Lew said, in remarks made
during a meeting with Vice Premier Wang Yang in Beijing.
The U.S. government has complained of industrial espionage
by Chinese firms against its companies, saying it is often
backed by government agencies including the Chinese military.
Beijing denies the allegations.
Earlier, Lew said the United States looked forward to China
deepening its financial reforms, in particular its management of
the exchange rate.
"As part of these reforms, it is critical that China
continue to move to a more market-determined exchange rate and a
more transparent exchange rate policy," he said.
China's move towards a more market-driven exchange rate
could help its bid to get the yuan included in the International
Monetary Fund's special drawing rights (SDR) basket, the
Treasury official said. The official added that Washington will
continue to press against any unfair intervention in the China's
yuan, particularly if there was upward pressure on the currency.
