WASHINGTON Jan 23 The top U.S. military
commander in the Asia-Pacific region acknowledged his concerns
on Thursday over entrenched tensions between Japan and China, a
day after Japan's prime minister evoked comparisons to Britain
and Germany before World War One.
Admiral Samuel Locklear, the head of the U.S. military's
Pacific Command, said the role of the United States was to keep
encouraging restraint, professionalism and "hope there will be
diplomatic dialogue and a solution to this".
"I am concerned," Locklear told a Pentagon briefing, after
being asked to assess the tensions between Japan and China and
the risk of conflict.
"Anytime you have two large powers, two large economic
powers, two large military powers, that have a disagreement that
they're not talking to each other about, that has no clear
diplomatic end state in sight ... the risk calculation can
grow."
Sino-Japanese ties, long plagued by what Beijing sees as
Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China in
the 1930s and 1940s, have worsened recently due in part to a
territorial row in the East China Sea where China declared an
air defense zone late last year.
Ties have also suffered because of Tokyo's mistrust of
Beijing's military buildup and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's December visit to a shrine that critics say glorifies
Japan's wartime past.
Abe said on Wednesday that Japan and China should avoid
repeating the past mistakes of Britain and Germany, which fought
in World War One despite strong economic ties, according to his
main government spokesman in Tokyo.
China and Japan, the world's second- and third-largest
economies respectively, have deep business ties and bilateral
trade worth nearly $334 billion in 2012, according to Japanese
figures.
HOTLINE
The U.S. military's ability to quickly defuse a crisis in
the East China Sea is unclear, and Locklear said he did not have
a hotline to his counterpart in China's People's Liberation
Army.
"I don't have the ability to pick up the phone and talk
directly to a PLA, or PLA Navy admiral, or general, at the time
of a crisis. And we need to work on that," Locklear said.
He did say Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and General Martin
Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did have
capabilities to reach out in a crisis and "we would hope it
would work".
The risks of a mishap were highlighted last month, when the
guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens had to take evasive action to
avoid hitting a Chinese warship operating in support of
Beijing's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.
Locklear said the incident had prompted a U.S. demarche - a
formal diplomatic statement of concern - to Beijing
China believed it issued notification to maritime traffic to
steer clear of the Liaoning, Locklear said. But he added the
Cowpens, which was monitoring the carrier, had no such notice.
Locklear has attributed the incident to the Chinese navy's
inexperience with deployments in international waters around
other warships, one reason the U.S. officials are looking
forward to China's participation in the U.S. military's
multinational RIMPAC naval exercises near Hawaii this year.
"We have to expect that the U.S. and the Chinese navies are
going to interact with each other," Locklear said.
"So this just highlights ... to both the PLA and to the U.S.
military that we have to do better at being able to communicate
with each other in a way that allows us to not lead to
miscalculation."
