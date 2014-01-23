(Adds senior U.S. official urging China to work to reduce
By Phil Stewart and David Alexander
WASHINGTON Jan 23 The top U.S. military
commander in the Asia-Pacific region acknowledged his concern on
Thursday over entrenched tensions between Japan and China, a day
after Japan's prime minister evoked comparisons to Britain and
Germany before World War One.
Admiral Samuel Locklear, the head of the U.S. military's
Pacific Command, said the role of the United States was to keep
encouraging restraint, professionalism and "hope there will be
diplomatic dialogue and a solution to this."
"I am concerned," Locklear told a Pentagon briefing, after
being asked to assess the tensions between Japan and China and
the risk of conflict.
"Anytime you have two large powers, two large economic
powers, two large military powers, that have a disagreement that
they're not talking to each other about, that has no clear
diplomatic end state in sight. ... The risk calculation can
grow."
Sino-Japanese ties, long plagued by what Beijing sees as
Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of China in
the 1930s and 1940s, have worsened recently due in part to a
territorial dispute in the East China Sea, where China declared
an air defense zone late last year.
Ties have also suffered because of Tokyo's mistrust of
Beijing's military buildup and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's December visit to a shrine that critics say glorifies
Japan's wartime past.
Abe said on Wednesday that Japan and China should avoid
repeating the past mistakes of Britain and Germany, which fought
in World War One despite strong economic ties, according to his
main government spokesman in Tokyo.
China and Japan, the world's second- and third-largest
economies respectively, have deep business ties and bilateral
trade worth nearly $334 billion in 2012, according to Japanese
figures.
HOTLINE
The U.S. military's ability to quickly defuse a crisis in
the East China Sea is unclear, and Locklear said he did not have
a hotline to his counterpart in China's People's Liberation
Army.
"I don't have the ability to pick up the phone and talk
directly to a PLA, or PLA Navy admiral, or general, at the time
of a crisis. And we need to work on that," Locklear said.
He did say that Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and General
Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did
have capabilities to reach out in a crisis and "we would hope it
would work".
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns concluded a
three-day trip to China on Thursday in which he met senior
Chinese leaders and "stressed the importance of all sides
avoiding unilateral action to assert territorial and maritime
claims and for China to work constructively with its neighbors
to reduce tensions in the East China Sea and the South China
Sea." the U.S. State Department said.
"He reiterated long-standing U.S. interests in all parties
managing the situation diplomatically," State Department
spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement.
The risks of a mishap in the region were highlighted last
month when the guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens had to take
evasive action to avoid hitting a Chinese warship operating in
support of Beijing's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.
Locklear said the incident had prompted a U.S. demarche - a
formal diplomatic statement of concern - to Beijing
China believed it issued notification to maritime traffic to
steer clear of the Liaoning, Locklear said. But he added that
the Cowpens, which was monitoring the carrier, had no such
notice.
Locklear has attributed the incident to the Chinese navy's
inexperience with deployments in international waters around
other warships, one reason the U.S. officials are looking
forward to China's participation in the U.S. military's
multinational RIMPAC naval exercises near Hawaii this year.
"We have to expect that the U.S. and the Chinese navies are
going to interact with each other," Locklear said.
"So this just highlights ... to both the PLA and to the U.S.
military that we have to do better at being able to communicate
with each other in a way that allows us to not lead to
miscalculation."
