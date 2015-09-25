BRIEF-Logo Yazilim Q1 net profits drops to 10.4 million lira
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 53.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 36.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Friday to take new steps to address cyber spying issues, saying in a joint statement that neither country's government would conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property.
The two leaders agreed to create a senior expert group to further discuss cyber issues, and a high-level group to talk about how to fight cyber crime that will meet by the end of 2015 and twice a year after that, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason, Michael Martina; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Philip Chard ACA has been appointed as chief financial officer