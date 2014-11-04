By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The United States and China,
the world's largest carbon emitters, have an opportunity to
agree on ambitious targets to reduce climate-warming gas
emissions and set the stage for a global deal, U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said on Tuesday.
Speaking hours before leaving on a trip that will include
Beijing, Kerry said climate change, Iran, North Korea and
counterterrorism were areas on which the two major powers could
cooperate and agree.
China and the United States appear increasingly willing to
reach a deal, even a limited one, in Paris in late 2015 when
developed and developing nations are supposed to set goals for
reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2020.
"Solutions are within reach but they will require ambitious,
decisive and immediate action," Kerry told an audience at Johns
Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.
"We hope that the partnership between China and the United
States can help set an example for global leadership and for the
seriousness of purpose on those targets and the negotiations
overall," Kerry added, noting that China and the United States
together account for close to 50 percent of all greenhouse gas
emissions.
Kerry will join U.S. President Barack Obama for a leaders'
summit of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Beijing
later this month.
Describing the U.S-China relationship as "the most
consequential in the world today," Kerry reiterated the Obama
administration's declared "rebalance" to Asia that aims to
leverage economic, security and trade ties to take advantage of
the region's rapid rise.
Kerry said Washington was committed to advancing a
"principled and productive relationship" with China.
"As the two of the world's major powers and largest
economies we have a profound opportunity to set a constructive
course on any number of issues," said Kerry.
"Our relationship has to be carefully managed and guided,
not by news hooks and grand gestures, but by a long-term
strategic vision, by hard work, by good diplomacy and by good
relationships," he added.
He said the relationship was built on two pillars:
constructively managing differences and coordinating efforts in
areas where there is agreement.
The United States has expressed concern over China's human
rights record and Beijing's assertive actions in disputed waters
of the South China Sea.
While stressing that it does not take a position on specific
maritime claims, Washington has increased military cooperation
with allies and partners in the South China Sea, including the
Philippines and Vietnam.
Kerry again stressed the importance for countries to agree
on a code of conduct that will help reduce the potential for
conflict in the South China Sea.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)