WASHINGTON, June 15 A new World Trade Organization ruling against Chinese duties on a U.S. specialty steel product is an important victory for the United States that shows China continues to fail to meet some of its obligations under global trade rules, the top U.S. trade official said on Friday.

"The panel upheld our claims that China's duties on U.S. exports of steel products failed to comply with many WTO rules. This decision sends another clear signal to China that it must do more to fulfill its WTO commitments, and that it will be held accountable to play by WTO rules," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Doina Chiacu)