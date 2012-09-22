* Japan-China islands dispute forces its way onto agenda
* Decisions on radar, port visits to help boost partnership
* Slow, steady approach on military ties with China
By David Alexander
ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT, Sept 22 Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta's week-long visit to the Asia-Pacific
region helped deepen the U.S. military's strategic shift to the
area, even as it illustrated the balancing role that Washington
may have to play to maintain peace and stability.
The trip, which concluded on Saturday, took Panetta to
Japan, China and New Zealand and coincided with a flare-up in
tensions between Tokyo and Beijing over a disputed island group
in the East China Sea. Anti-Japanese protests took place in
dozens of cities across China while Panetta was in the region.
During his visit, Panetta announced a decision to put an
additional missile defense radar in Japan to counter the threat
from North Korea. He also said Washington had lifted a
26-year-old ban on visits to U.S. military ports by New
Zealand's navy.
Both steps further the Pentagon's goal of expanding the
military capabilities of partners in the region as part of a
shift in strategic focus to the Asia-Pacific announced earlier
this year.
Panetta also helped secure a decision to permit flights of
the Marine Corps' tilt-rotor V-22 Osprey in Japan, a restriction
that had been an irritant to U.S.-Japanese relations and a
hindrance to U.S. efforts to restructure its presence in Japan.
But in the days leading up to his visit, the dispute between
Beijing and Tokyo over an island grouping in the East China Sea
forced its way high onto the agenda.
The dispute worries Washington because Japan is a treaty
ally and the United States could be pulled into the conflict
should it disintegrate into violence, a point Panetta noted in
his meetings with leaders in both countries.
He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to its treaty obligations,
but urged Japan and China to settle their differences
diplomatically and peacefully, saying responsible leadership on
both sides should avoid further inflaming the issue.
"It is in no country's interest for this situation to
escalate into conflict that would undermine peace and stability
in this very important region," Panetta told a news conference
with Chinese Defense Minister General Liang Guanglie.
He pressed China to agree to a rules-based system, like one
proposed by the Association of South East Asian Nations, to
resolve territorial disputes in the China Sea between Japan, the
Philippines, Vietnam and other countries.
It is not clear whether China is open to U.S. suggestions on
the issue. Analysts say Beijing is skeptical of U.S. intentions
and suspicious of its expanding military ties in the region.
"They see the U.S. as emboldening nations like Japan, the
Philippines and Vietnam, who have territorial disputes with
China, to directly confront Beijing," said Bonnie Glaser, a
China analyst at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies think-tank in Washington.
MILITARY-TO-MILITARY DIALOGUE
But with Japan and China locked into their respective
positions and no clear way out, Panetta said his discussions led
him to believe Beijing was trying to find a mechanism to help
resolve the conflicts.
"I think the Chinese are themselves looking for what would
be a good format in which to try to resolve these issues for the
future," he told reporters. "I felt that they, too, have a
concern that these issues can't just be resolved on the fly,
that there's got to be a process to try to deal with them."
The main purpose of the defense secretary's trip was to
further a military-to-military dialogue with China that began
nearly two years ago after a bitter break prompted by U.S. arms
sales to Taiwan.
With China modernizing its military and adding weapons that
seem to be aimed at countering U.S. strengths, the Pentagon
would like to develop more solid relations that can improve
communications and avoid miscalculations as the two forces
increasingly bump up against each other in the Pacific.
The visit was broadened at the last moment to include a
meeting with Vice President Xi Jinping, who will become China's
leader next year, and a visit to the naval base at Qingdao, the
home port of China's North Sea Fleet.
Glaser said the addition of the fleet visit showed China's
military was trying to "demonstrate a degree of transparency."
The Xi visit, she said, signaled "the importance that China's
current and incoming leadership attaches to Sino-U.S.
relations."
Glaser said the bar for judging the success of the visit was
not set terribly high.
U.S. officials had hoped to advance the military-to-military
dialogue while avoiding the sort of incident that marred former
Defense Secretary Robert Gates' visit 18 months ago, when China
conducted a test flight of a stealth fighter during his trip.
By those measures, the trip achieved its aims. Chinese
officials seemed to relish the dialogue. Most meetings ran
longer than scheduled as the two sides explored topics ranging
from North Korea to cyberspace.
Chinese military leaders had expressed interest in
participating in the multinational Rim of the Pacific naval
exercises hosted biennially by the United States. Panetta
formally invited them to send a ship in 2014, and U.S. officials
said Chinese naval officers seemed pleased.
Although there were no major announcements in China, Panetta
said that wasn't expected.
"I have long believed that the United States-China
relationship requires a long-term perspective," he told a news
conference. "It is measured less by major breakthroughs than by
slow steady progress over time to build a relationship and to
work on activities in areas of mutual interest."
(Reporting By David Alexander; editing by Todd Eastham)