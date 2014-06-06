(Adds Chinese defense ministry response)
WASHINGTON, June 5 China's military spending
exceeded $145 billion last year as it advanced a program
modernizing an arsenal of drones, warships, jets, missiles and
cyber weapons, the Pentagon said on Thursday, offering a far
higher figure than Beijing's official tally.
The Pentagon's estimate, using 2013 prices and exchange
rates, was 21 percent above the $119.5 billion figure announced
by China. It was detailed in an annual report to Congress that
cited steady progress in Chinese defense capabilities.
It acknowledged that estimating Chinese spending can be
difficult, in part because of "poor accounting transparency and
incomplete transition from a command economy."
China's Defense Ministry, in a statement on its website,
said it was "resolutely opposed" to the Pentagon report.
"Year after year the United States issues this so-called
report on 'Military and Security Developments in China,' making
preposterous criticisms of China's normal defense and military
building, exaggerating the 'China military threat', which is
totally wrong," it said.
"As for the detailed contents of this year's U.S. report, we
are currently assessing it, and will react further, depending on
the situation."
The report came just days after Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel, using unusually strong language, accused Beijing of
destabilizing the region in pursuit of territorial claims.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea and dismisses competing claims from Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam,
the Philippines and Malaysia. Japan also has a territorial
dispute with China over islands in the East China Sea.
The 96-page report said China was placing emphasis on
preparing for potential contingencies in the South and East
China Seas, noting an October drill named Maneuver 5 in the
Philippine Sea.
The drill, the Pentagon said, was the largest Chinese Navy
open-ocean exercise seen to date.
"China's military investments provide it with a growing
ability to project power at increasingly longer ranges," the
report said.
The United States last month charged five Chinese military
officers and accused them of hacking into American nuclear,
metal and solar companies to steal trade secrets, ratcheting up
tensions between the two world powers over cyber espionage.
The Pentagon report renewed warnings over cyber intrusions.
"China is using its ... capability to support intelligence
collection against the U.S. diplomatic, economic, and defense
industrial base sectors that support U.S. national defense
program," it said.
The Pentagon also cited advances in Chinese drone
technology. It pointed to a Defense Science Board report
cautioning Beijing's push "combines unlimited resources with
technological awareness that might allow China to match or even
outpace U.S. spending on unmanned systems in the future."
It noted that in September 2013, a "probable" Chinese drone
was noted for the first time conducting reconnaissance over the
East China Sea. China also unveiled details of four drones under
development in 2013, including the Lijian, China's first stealth
drone, it said.
