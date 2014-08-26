(Corrects days of meetings in first paragraph to Tuesday and
By Phil Stewart and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON Aug 25 U.S. and Chinese military
officials will hold talks on rules of behavior at the Pentagon
on Tuesday and Wednesday, a U.S. official said, days after the
United States denounced a "dangerous" Chinese jet intercept of a
U.S. Navy patrol plane.
Last Tuesday, a Chinese fighter pilot flew acrobatic
maneuvers around the U.S. Navy's P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine and
reconnaissance plane, crossing over and under it in
international airspace over the South China Sea, the Pentagon
said.
At one point, the jet flew wingtip-to-wingtip about 10 yards
(9 meters) from the Poseidon, then performed a barrel roll over
the top of it. The U.S. defense official said other close
intercepts occurred in March, April and May.
While this week's discussions at the Pentagon were planned
long before the recent incidents, they touch on issues at the
core of the U.S. concerns about Chinese military behavior: that
a Chinese provocation could spiral into a broader crisis sparked
by a military miscalculation in the disputed territory.
China's sovereignty claims over the strategic stretch of
mineral-rich water off its southern coast and to the east of
mainland Southeast Asia set it directly against U.S. allies
Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia
also lay claim to parts of the disputed areas.
The meetings involve a working group to discuss existing
multilateral standards of behavior for air and maritime
activities, the defense official told Reuters, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Rear Admiral James Foggo, Assistant Deputy Chief of U.S.
Naval Operations, is among the U.S. military officials
attending, the official said. It was not immediately clear which
Chinese officials would participate.
The U.S. and Chinese militaries have boosted their contacts
in recent years amid recognition that, as China's economic
interests continue to expand it will play a bigger security role
in the world and have more interactions with the U.S. military.
Still, the recent intercepts show that those increased
contacts have not eliminated friction between the two.
In April 2001, a similar aggressive intercept of a U.S.
EP-3E spy plane by a Chinese F-8 fighter in the same area
resulted in a collision that killed the Chinese pilot and forced
the American plane to make an emergency landing at a base on
China's Hainan island.
The 24 U.S. air crew members were held for 11 days until
Washington apologized for the incident. That encounter soured
U.S.-Chinese relations in the early days of President George W.
Bush's first administration.
China has denied wrongdoing in the latest incident and
blamed the United States, citing "large-scale and highly
frequent close-in reconnaisssance."
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded by saying
the United States operated "in a transparent manner."
"We make other countries, including China, aware of our
plans," Psaki said.
