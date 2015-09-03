(Adds Chinese Defense Ministry statement, military parade)
By Phil Stewart and Ben Blanchard
WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Sept 3 Five Chinese Navy
ships are sailing in international waters in the Bering Sea off
Alaska, the Pentagon said, in an apparent first for China's
military that came as U.S. President Barack Obama toured the
U.S. state.
Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said it was the first
time the United States had seen Chinese navy ships in the Bering
Sea.
"We respect the freedom of all nations to operate military
vessels in international waters in accordance with international
law," Davis said.
China's Defense Ministry, in a short statement sent to
Reuters, said the ships were in the Bering Sea as part of a
routine drill following the completion of exercises with Russia.
"This is a routine arrangement as part of annual plans, and
is not aimed at any set country or goal," it said, without
providing any other details.
The appearance of the ships is an example of the expanding
reach of China's navy and overlapped with a three-day visit by
Obama to Alaska as part of his efforts to raise awareness about
climate change.
Two U.S. defense officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the United States had identified a Chinese
amphibious ship, a replenishment vessel and three surface
combatant ships.
None of the ships had been seen acting in an unprofessional
or unlawful manner, the officials said, adding that the United
States had become aware of their presence in recent days.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said no threatening
activity had been detected, and added that the Pentagon was
monitoring the movement of the ships "but the intent of this is
still unclear."
China has ramped up defense spending to modernize its forces
and wants to develop an ocean-going "blue water" navy capable of
defending its growing interests as the world's second-largest
economy.
On Thursday, China held a massive military parade featuring
some 12,000 troops and new equipment like ballistic missiles
capable of taking out aircraft carriers, the highlight of events
there marking 70 years since World War Two ended in
Asia.
Dean Cheng, a China expert at the Heritage Foundation
think-tank in Washington, D.C., said the presence of the ships
in the Bering Sea was designed to send a message.
"It is living up to what the Chinese have been saying, 'We
are now a blue water navy. We will operate in the far seas and
we are a global presence'," Cheng said.
Melting sea ice has spurred more commercial traffic and
China has sought to become more active in the Arctic, where it
has said it has important interests.
Shorter shipping routes across the Arctic Ocean would save
Chinese companies time and money.
While the world's two largest economies have important
mutual interests, like trying to rein in North Korea's nuclear
program, disagreements exist between them including over China's
claims in the South China Sea.
China's military buildup, which includes developing stealth
fighters and anti-satellite missiles, has unnerved the
Asia-Pacific region and Washington, especially since President
Xi Jinping took office in 2013 and started taking a tougher line
on maritime territorial disputes.
Xi is expected to spend about a week in the United States
during the second half of September.
The Heritage Foundation's Cheng said the presence of the
ships in the Bering Sea sent a message ahead of Xi's visit,
which has been preceded by threats of U.S. action over cyber
attacks.
"That message is, in a nutshell, 'Stop pushing us. We are
not going to be lectured'," Cheng said.
