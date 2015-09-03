WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Five Chinese Navy ships
sighted in the Bering Sea off Alaska during a visit to the
region by U.S. President Barack Obama have begun their "return
transit," the top uniformed officer in the U.S. Navy told
Reuters on Thursday.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said he
did not view the incident, an apparent first for China's
military, as unexpected or alarming.
"They already had one of their icebreakers up in that area
and they weren't that far away with an exercise, and they've
already started their return transit," he told Reuters in an
interview.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)