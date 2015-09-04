(Adds Chinese Defense Ministry comment)
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Five Chinese Navy ships
sighted in the Bering Sea off Alaska during a visit to the
region by U.S. President Barack Obama have begun their "return
transit," the U.S. Navy's top uniformed officer told Reuters on
Thursday.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said he
did not view the incident, an apparent first for China's
military, as unexpected or alarming.
"They already had one of their icebreakers up in that area,
and they weren't that far away with an exercise, and they've
already started their return transit," he told Reuters in an
interview.
Greenert said the ships had been seen in the Bering Sea,
close to some Alaskan atolls, on Wednesday, but gave no further
details.
The Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday the ships had been
sailing in international waters.
China's Defense Ministry, in a statement sent to Reuters on
Thursday, said the ships were in the Bering Sea as part of a
routine drill following the completion of military exercises
with Russia.
"This is a routine arrangement as part of annual plans, and
is not aimed at any set country or goal," it said, without
providing any other details.
China has ramped up defense spending to modernize its forces
and develop a navy capable of defending its growing interests as
the world's second-largest economy.
At a regular State Department briefing in Washington on
Thursday, spokesman Mark Toner said: "This is certainly the
first time we have observed Chinese navy ships in the Bering
Sea, but that said, we do certainly respect the freedom of all
nations to operate military vessels in international waters in
accordance with international law."
Pentagon spokesman Commander Bill Urban said the Chinese
ships were now south of the Aleutian Islands, a chain of islands
bounding the south side of the Bering Sea. He had no additional
information.
U.S. defense officials said the Pentagon was continuing to
monitor the movement of the ships, which appeared to be heading
away from the region.
