By Phil Stewart
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 13 China raised the thorny
subject of U.S. military spy flights during talks that led to
agreements this week on reducing friction between the two
militaries, but was told U.S. missions in international airspace
and waters would continue, the U.S. military said.
The closed-door conversations underscore China's sensitivity
to surveillance by U.S. P-8 Poseidon spy planes and other
aircraft, especially off Hainan Island, home to a major Chinese
submarine base. A Chinese intercept of a P-8 plane in
international airspace off Hainan in August was described as
dangerous by Washington.
U.S. President Barack Obama announced the military
agreements on Wednesday after meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi
Jinping in Beijing.
They cover the notification of major military activities,
including exercises, and rules of behavior for air and maritime
encounters. Guidelines on encounters between naval surface
vessels had been drawn up, the White House said, adding similar
guidelines governing air-to-air encounters would be formulated.
At one point during the discussions, Chinese officials had
raised the matter of U.S. military spy flights that, in
Beijing's view, have come too close to Hainan, said Lieutenant
Colonel Jeffrey Pool, a Pentagon spokesman.
"China did raise the issue of restricting U.S. operations in
international airspace and both sides discussed their
positions," Pool told Reuters.
The Chinese Defence Ministry had no immediate comment.
China sees the air space around Hainan as part of its
200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, which, in its view,
ought to be restricted. The U.S. military says it has the right
to fly any kind of mission it chooses in international airspace,
which begins 12 nautical miles from a country's coastline.
The incident in August, when a Chinese fighter jet
intercepted a P-8 Poseidon plane some 135 miles (215 km) east of
Hainan, highlighted the risks as the two militaries rub up
against each other in the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean.
The Chinese jet made several passes, crossing over and under
it. At one point, it flew wingtip-to-wingtip and then performed
a barrel roll over the top of the spy plane, U.S. officials have
said.
China has dismissed the criticism as groundless and said the
pilot had kept a safe distance.
The rules on military encounters are meant to apply
everywhere, even in each country's exclusive economic zones,
Pool said.
"We have consistently opposed any Chinese proposals that
would limit U.S. operations in the air or sea beyond the
territorial limits of coastal states, place U.S. alliances at
risk (or) constrain activities with U.S. allies or partners,"
Pool added.
(Editing by Dean Yates and Alex Richardson)